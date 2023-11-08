South King Fire will be hosting its fourth annual Santa Parade as a way to spread cheer and collect canned food for the community, starting Dec. 4, 2023.

Since 2020, South King Fire has worked with city personnel to collect canned food and donate it to their respective food banks. More than 1,000 pounds of food has been collected each year.

Mark your calendars:

The 2023 Santa Parade will occur on December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 & 19.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Find the date the Santa Parade will arrive in your area once routes are posted on our website:

How to donate:

If you would like to donate, please have your canned food or nonperishable food items in a bag ready to hand off to Santa’s helpers during our Santa Parade! Make sure to snap a quick picture with Santa too.

Watching for Santa:

The Santa Parade routes will be posted in early November on our website at www.southkingfire.org. During the parade, you will be able to follow where Santa is on his route, online on our Santa Parade webpage, and Facebook page.

Scan the QR code on our flyer (see above) to visit our Santa Parade webpage to see past videos, view dates and times, and look out for the routes to be posted in November.

“It’s incredible to see children’s faces light up when they see Santa on a fire truck. It’s one of my favorite parts of the Santa Parade,” said Captain Anthony John.

“The holidays can be one of the most challenging times of the year for some families in our community,” added Interim Fire Chief Van Valkenburg. “We’re fortunate to have such strong partnerships with our local cities to ensure the Santa Parade is a success year after year.”

“We hope you will join us for this year’s Santa Parade.”

Parade Schedule 2023

Please click on the date, time, location below to view a map of the route:

More info here.