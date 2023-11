Here are some events coming up this Veterans Day weekend in the area

Below are some events coming up this weekend in the greater Des Moines area: Friday Nov. 10, 3–7 p.m. : Des Moines United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. : Des Moines United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar

Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 11-12 : Zenith Holland Nursery Holiday Open House

Saturday, Nov. 11, 10:45 a.m. : Des Moines Memorial Drive Veterans Day Event, Sunnydale School

Saturday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. : Honoring Women Veterans at Steven J. Underwood Memorial Park

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.: Pin Brawl on the Waterfront, Waterland Arcade