REMINDER: St. Francis of Assisi’s Arts & Crafts Fair will be held this Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at two separate locations on the school/church campus in Burien, and all are invited.
- This great annual bazaar will include handmade original items, festive holiday décor and their traditional bake sale!
- Coffee, Tea and Soup Lunch available for purchase.
- Don’t miss the best bazaar of the season! Do your holiday shopping all in one place – and pick up some tasty treats and lunch while you’re here.
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- WHERE: The event is taking place in two separate spaces within the school/church facility — Unity Place (lower level of the Church) & McClean Family Center (Gym) 15226 21st Ave SW, Burien, WA (map below).
