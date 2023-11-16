All are invited to enjoy “An Innkeeper’s Christmas,” a free, family-friendly play about a bustling inn in Bethlehem and some unexpected guests at Normandy Park United Church of Christ on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

This free performance will begin at 5 p.m.

Here’s the synopsis:

“In bustling Bethlehem, innkeepers bicker about squeezing in an unexpected expecting couple.

“Amidst their own dreams of parenthood, doubt and resentment cloud their hearts as the woman claims to carry the Messiah.

“Unbeknownst to them, the arrival of this couple and an orphan boy will delight their deepest desires, reshaping their lives in unimaginable ways.”

Join us afterwards for cookie and hot cocoa reception!

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/313852558065898

Sponsored by NPUCC and Southminster Presbyterian.

NPUCC is located at 19247 1st Ave South: