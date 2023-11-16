Thanksgiving Dinner is a favorite meal for many, but it tastes the best when you don’t have to cook it.

No matter where you are in South King County (or what your budget is), there are a plethora of options for a hot, home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner without the hassle.

Specializing in southern home cooking, Anita & Joe’s offers personal chef and catering services all year round. For Thanksgiving, their mouth-watering menu includes a choice of entrée (cider-brined turkey, herb-roasted turkey, bone-in ribeye, winter spiced duck, pistachio crusted lamb, or brown sugar-glazed ham), classic sides, and dessert. You can purchase a dinner for 4, 6, or 8, or opt for buying one of their homemade pies or charcuterie boards separately. Orders must be placed by November 17th for delivery on the 21st or 22nd.

Ease into a high-backed leather booth, soak up the classy atmosphere, and bask in your Thanksgiving dinner with the delectable holiday menu offered by 13 Coins Restaurant in SeaTac.

You can expect nothing short of excellence with the garlic-herb roasted turkey dinner, apple-sage stuffing, cranberry chutney, mashed potatoes and more for $48 a plate.

Enjoyed by locals and celebrities alike since 1971, Caveman Kitchen in Kent serves up succulent smoked turkey and hams for your holiday celebration. Choose from house-sourced turkey or ham brined and smoked over PNW wood, or bring your own bird in and they’ll smoke it for you.

A $35 deposit is required with your reservation of a smoked turkey or ham. It is encouraged to reserve your turkey or ham ahead of time, as orders without a reservation are made on a first-come first-serve basis and supplies are not guaranteed.

Don’t let the name fool you, Athens Pizza & Pasta may be known for its exquisite Italian food (voted Best of Auburn 2023), but it will be serving up turkey and all the fixings to go on Thanksgiving Day – completely free.

Thanks to community donations, Athens Pizza & Pasta will be hosting its 12th Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, packed up and ready to go 11am – 2pm, November 23rd, while meals last, first come, first serve.

Prepare to feast with Claim Jumper’s Three Course Holiday Platters! Choose between turkey, ham, tri-tip, prime rib, or salmon as the main event coupled with festive sides including stuffing, roast vegetables, sweet potatoes, and cranberry relish. Platters include salad, entrée, and dessert and can be purchased individually or as dinner for 6-8 people.

Claim Jumper will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. You can call ahead to reserve your table or order your meal to go.

Long a local favorite, Huckleberry Square is pulling out all the stops for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Available from 11 a.m. to close on Thanksgiving Day, Huckleberry Square’s multi-course Thanksgiving meal is $39 per person and includes smoked turkey or honey baked ham with stuffing, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes with caramelized marshmallows, cranberry sauce, butternut squash or lobster bisque soup or simple green salad, a warm dinner roll, and a slice of pumpkin pie.

Take out options are available, as well as whole pies (order by Monday, November 21st).

The regular menu will also be available from 7am-9pm.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner in the beautiful surroundings of the historic Hall at Fauntleroy completely free of charge.

All are welcome to this event catered by Sous Chef Zach Mosely of Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering. Come enjoy a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, including desserts donated by the community.

There’s no need to RSVP for this event, simply show up at Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California Ave SW) on Thanksgiving Day (November 23rd) between 12-3pm.

Gently used warm clothing, new blankets and socks, and dessert donations can be dropped off at their SODO office at 4105 Airport Way S, 98108 from Mon. Nov 20th to Wed. Nov 22nd from 9am-3pm or bring it to The Hall at Fauntleroy on Thanksgiving Day from 10am-1pm.

Wherever you find yourself this holiday, we wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving!