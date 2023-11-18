On Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, Interim City Manager Tim George released his first-ever City Manager’s Weekly Report.

Previously, recently re-assigned City Manager Michael Matthias did not release such reports, only giving his in-person at City Council meetings.

“This is the first edition of a new report that will be issued weekly to briefly update the Council and the Community on matters of interest and happenings in the City,” the City said in a release.

Here’s the full text:

City Manager Weekly Report November 17, 2023

Staff Transitions

At last week’s City Council meeting, the Council voted to appoint me as the Interim City Manager until a new City Manager is hired. Former City Manager Michael Matthias was assigned the role of Interim Chief Economic Development Director until June of 2024. In this new position, he will be focusing his efforts on economic development and Marina redevelopment. The City recently approved a bond that provided 26 million dollars for a number of capital improvements project that will change the face of this City for many years to come. Information on one of those projects can be found here (Marina Steps). Opportunities for public comment and input will be forthcoming. Michael will be focusing his efforts on ensuring the success of these projects without the added responsibilities of running the City’s day-to-day operations.

Introduction

If we haven’t met before, my name is Tim George and I have been the Des Moines City Attorney since 2016. I grew up in South King County, and received my AA from Highline College before moving on to the University of Washington. Other than 3 years of law school in sunny San Diego, I have spent my entire life in the Pacific Northwest. I joined the City of Des Moines as a Prosecuting Attorney in 2008 and have now been with the City for over 15 years. I have four young daughters, two boxer dogs and an unshakeable belief every winter that next year will finally be the Mariners year (2024 really will be the year). My goal in this role is to provide consistent and steady leadership on an interim basis in the months ahead and as we move in to 2024.

Senior Staff Meeting

We held a senior staff meeting where all department heads and managers discussed the transition and plans for the end of this year and the year to come.

Police Department Promotion

I attended the promotion ceremony of Officer Doug Weable to the position of Sergeant. Congratulations Doug! This was a well attended event with several other employee recognitions for outstanding work in the Police Department.

At the November 16 City Council meeting, the Council approved on-going professional consultant services agreements for Marina operations and Link Light Rail construction. The Council accepted a 3.5 million dollar state legislative appropriation to continue work on the Barnes Creek Trail and approved contracts related to the project. The Council also approved motions to reconsider the creation of a new enterprise fund for City rental facilities. That decision will be considered at the next City Council meeting on December 14. Agendas, minutes and calendars for the City Council can be found here – City Council Meeting Center.

Consor Communications Study Update

Earlier this year, the City hired a professional consulting firm to study the way the City communicates to residents and to recommend methods and strategies for improvement. Staff has received a draft summary of the survey results conducted by Consor. Once these results are finalized, a workshop will be held before the final report is completed. This is anticipated to be finished in early 2024.

Seattle Southside Award

Des Moines is one of three cities that make up Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority (RTA). Seattle Southside is the official destination marketing organization for the cities of SeaTac, Tukwila and Des Moines (Explore their website). I’m pleased to report that this organization received the prestigious 2023 Best Use of Design award from City Nation Place. The full list of winners can be found here – See winners.

Preparations for Winter Weather

Snowplow training for all Public Works staff has been completed this week. The City is also fully stocked on materials and equipment needed to address adverse weather conditions on our roadways.

Have a great weekend,

Tim George

Interim City Manager

[email protected]