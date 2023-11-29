By Alia Sinclair

The Burien Actors Theatre (BAT) production of “The Twelve Dates of Christmas” – a comedy in one act written by Ginna Hoben and co-directed by Rochelle Flynn and Maggie Larrick – is running now through Dec. 17, 2023.

The show follows a woman named Mary (Devin Rodger) through a year of haphazard dates after her engagement comes to a disastrous end on Thanksgiving Day. Heartbroken but determined, Mary monologues her trials and triumphs through a year of ups and downs until she finds herself on the cusp of Christmas once again. Will she find love, or is Mary destined to be alone?

“The Twelve Dates of Christmas” is a one-woman show, with Rodger speaking directly to the audience monologue style as Mary, while also impersonating other characters in the story. Her differentiation between characters was exceedingly well done and landed the comedic timing so necessary to keeping a one-woman show flowing and interesting to watch.

The set, designed by Cyndi Baumgardner (props) and Maggie Larrick (set), creates a cozy, Christmasy atmosphere that greets the audience with holiday cheer as they file in to take their seats. The show itself is a funny, laid-back comedy of relatable dating woes punctuated by snippets of apropos holiday songs that accentuate the humor.

While “The Twelve Dates of Christmas” could be thought of as a romantic comedy, it is unique in that genre for not necessarily resolving all its protagonist’s pain points by the end of the narrative. A refreshing brush of realism in the face of the saccharine Christmas stories we are used to.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. through Dec. 17, 2023.

You can purchase tickets here, and learn more details about BAT, their cast, crew, and past shows here.

NOTE:

This show contains some adult language and content.

Masks are required; if you don’t have one, BAT will supply one free of charge

Photos:

Below are some photos of the show, courtesy Michael Brunk:

All shows are performed at Kennedy Catholic High School, located at 140 S. 140th St., Burien, WA 98168 (map below):

Alia Sinclair is a writer residing in SeaTac. She is passionate about the arts and connecting people through the written word, and is the founder and editor-in-chief of Patchwork Mosaic magazine for creatives.