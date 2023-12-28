SPONSORED :

What is Washington State Estate Tax Planning?

Estate tax rates in Washington state are progressive and range from 10% to 20%. The estate tax in Washington applies to estates worth $2.193 million and up. If you’re a Washington resident and you’re starting to think about estate planning, this guide takes a deep dive into everything you need to know.

Estate tax planning in Washington State, like in many other U.S. states, involves strategies to minimize the estate tax liability that may be imposed on the transfer of assets to heirs and beneficiaries after a person’s death. Washington State has its own estate tax laws, which can change over time, so it’s important to consult with an estate planning attorney or financial advisor who is knowledgeable about the current laws and regulations.

Here’s an overview of how estate tax planning typically works in Washington State:

Understand the Estate Tax Threshold : Washington State imposes an estate tax on estates with a total taxable value exceeding a certain threshold. Washington’s estate tax threshold is $2.193 million. Estates with a total taxable value below this threshold are not subject to the state’s estate tax. Estates exceeding this threshold are taxed on the value that exceeds it (i.e. if the estate’s value is $3 million, the tax would be assessed on $807,000- the amount over the $2.193 million).

Calculate Your Estate's Value : To determine if your estate is subject to Washington's estate tax, you need to calculate the total value of your assets at the time of your death. This includes real estate, investments, bank accounts, retirement accounts, life insurance proceeds, and any other assets you own. You'll also need to consider any debts, funeral expenses, and administrative costs associated with your estate.

: To determine if your estate is subject to Washington’s estate tax, you need to calculate the total value of your assets at the time of your death. This includes real estate, investments, bank accounts, retirement accounts, life insurance proceeds, and any other assets you own. You’ll also need to consider any debts, funeral expenses, and administrative costs associated with your estate. Implement Estate Tax Planning Strategies : Estate tax planning aims to minimize the taxable value of your estate while ensuring your assets are distributed according to your wishes. Some common strategies include: Lifetime Gifting : You can give gifts of money or assets to your heirs during your lifetime. These gifts can reduce the taxable value of your estate, but they may be subject to gift tax rules. Use of Trusts : Establishing various types of trusts, such as revocable living trusts or irrevocable trusts, can help shield assets from estate taxes. Irrevocable life insurance trusts (ILITs) are also commonly used to provide for beneficiaries without increasing the taxable estate. Use a Disclaimer Trust : By using a disclaimer trust (either in your will or a revocable living trust), a married couple can essentially double the amount of the exemption, thereby increasing their exemption to $4.386 million. Charitable Giving : Donating to qualified charitable organizations can reduce the taxable value of your estate. Charitable trusts and bequests in your will are common ways to achieve this. Annual Exclusion Gifts : You can give a certain amount of money or assets to individuals each year without incurring gift tax. This amount can change annually, so you’ll want to check the current limit and work with your financial planner and/or tax professional with assistance.

Keep Records and Stay Informed : It's crucial to maintain accurate records of your assets, gifts, and estate planning documents. Estate tax laws can change, so periodically review your estate plan to ensure it remains effective and compliant with the latest regulations.

: It’s crucial to maintain accurate records of your assets, gifts, and estate planning documents. Estate tax laws can change, so periodically review your estate plan to ensure it remains effective and compliant with the latest regulations. Consult with Professionals: Estate tax planning can be complex, and laws can change, so it’s essential to work with an experienced estate planning attorney and financial advisor who are knowledgeable about Washington State’s specific estate tax laws and can help you create a customized plan based on your financial situation and goals.

Since estate tax laws and regulations can change over time, it’s essential to consult with professionals who can provide up-to-date guidance and ensure your estate plan aligns with current laws.

If you would like assistance with your estate plan, and want to ensure your plan includes estate tax planning, please give our office a call or text at (206) 408-8158, or visit us online at www.dallawfirm.com.

