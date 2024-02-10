On Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, Sen. Karen Keiser, Rep. Tina Orwall and Rep. Mia Gregerson will be hosting a Town Hall from 2-3 p.m. at Highline College.

This is a great opportunity to connect directly, share your thoughts on the issues that matter most to you, and learn more about the 2024 legislative session.

The 33rd District consists of Normandy Park, east Burien, SeaTac, Des Moines and parts of Kent, Tukwila, and Renton.

Organizers strive to establish a welcoming and inclusive environment – please contact [email protected] by Monday, Feb. 12 if you require interpreter services.

Highline College is located at 2400 S 240th St, Des Moines, WA 98198: