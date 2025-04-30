Planning for Your Children’s Inheritance: Trusts vs. Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA)

Introduction

When planning for your children’s inheritance, it is important to choose a structure that aligns with your goals and safeguards their financial future. Two popular options are creating a trust or utilizing the Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA). Understanding the differences between these approaches will help you make an informed decision.

What Is the Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA)?

The Uniform Transfers to Minors Act provides a legal way to transfer assets to a minor without the need for a formal trust. Under this arrangement, a custodian manages the assets for the child until they reach the age of 18 and can go up to age 25.

Advantages : Simple and cost-effective to set up. Allows for flexible use of the funds for the child’s benefit during the custodianship.

: Disadvantages : The child gains full control of the assets between ages 18-25, which may be too early for some. Limited ability to place restrictions or conditions on the use of the funds.

:

What Is a Trust?

A trust is a legal entity where you transfer assets to a trustee, who manages them on behalf of your beneficiaries according to the terms you specify. Trusts can be customized to fit your goals, including long-term asset management and controlled distributions.

Advantages : Provides greater control over how and when assets are distributed. Can include specific instructions for education, healthcare, or other needs. Offers protection from creditors or misuse of funds.

: Disadvantages : Can be more complex and expensive to establish and maintain. Requires careful selection of a trustee to manage the assets.

:

How to Decide

The choice between a trust and a UTMA account depends on your goals and your child’s specific needs:

Choose a UTMA account if you prefer a straightforward and cost-effective way to transfer assets and are comfortable with your child gaining full control at the age between 18-25.

if you prefer a straightforward and cost-effective way to transfer assets and are comfortable with your child gaining full control at the age between 18-25. Opt for a trust if you want more control over distributions, have concerns about your child’s financial readiness, or wish to protect assets over a longer term.

Conclusion

Planning for your children’s inheritance is a critical aspect of estate planning. Whether you choose a trust or a UTMA account, the key is to select an approach that aligns with your values, goals, and your child’s best interests. An estate planning attorney can help you evaluate your options and create a plan tailored to your family’s needs.

If you would like to consult with our office regarding our legal services, we would be happy to assist you!

Our telephone number is (206) 408-8158.

You can also learn more about our services by visiting our website:

Or visit our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@dallawfirm.

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at vtheresa@comcast.net .