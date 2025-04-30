Seniors for the Constitution will hold another peaceful rally this Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Big Catch Plaza on the corner of S. 216th Street and Marine View Drive S. in Des Moines.

It held its first rally – with over 600 in attendance – on April 5 during the nationwide Hands-Off mobilization. The demonstration emphasized unity across generations, with older residents standing alongside youth to voice concerns about the country’s direction.

Its second rally on April 19 drew an intergenerational crowd of over 400.

“The sun came out as the crowd grew. Those with wheelchairs, walkers and canes chatted with young people, whose futures they were there to protect,” said Victoria Andrews, a community member and supporter. “It was an encouraging event.”

Saturday’s demonstration will be the group’s third rally at Big Catch Plaza.

Some poster making supplies will be provided and a limited supply of pre-made signs will be available for borrowing.

Seniors for the Constitution was organized in March by a group of Des Moines senior citizens to proclaim the importance of the Constitution and the Rule of Law. It is doing so by hosting rallies, workshops to encourage civil dialogue in these deeply divided times, and postcard campaigns. It is loosely affiliated with Des Moines Indivisible. The two groups are working collaboratively. The former intends to hold rallies at the Big Catch Plaza on the first and third Saturdays of each month. The latter will hold its rallies on the second and fourth Wednesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. at locations to be announced.

“We’re in this for the long haul,” Chairperson Carol Hosler said. “All those of any political party who are concerned about the survival of our democracy are cordially invited.”

Participants said they “support non-violence in all things.”