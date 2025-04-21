More than 400 people gathered Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Big Catch Plaza in Des Moines for a peaceful, flag-waving protest organized by Seniors for the Constitution and a newly formed chapter of Indivisible.

The event followed an even larger demonstration on April 5, and drew a diverse crowd of residents united around civic engagement and the defense of democratic values.

Participants brought handmade signs and American flags, chanting and waving at passing motorists.

Organizers in safety vests handed out water and coordinated carpool rides from a nearby retirement community.

“The sun came out as the crowd grew… those with wheelchairs, walkers and canes chatted with young people, whose futures they were there to protect,” said Victoria Andrews, a community member and supporter. “It was an encouraging event.”

The demonstration emphasized unity across generations, with older residents standing alongside youth to voice concerns about the country’s direction.

Organizers said future demonstrations are already being planned.

Photos

Photos and video from the event were provided by Ellen Bruning (click arrows or swipe images to view slideshow):

Video

Video courtesy Ellen Bruning: