Downtown Des Moines will come alive with shopping, sipping, and community fun during the “Sip & Shop” event on Saturday, May 10 2025, from Noon to 4 p.m.

Presented by Destination Des Moines in collaboration with the Des Moines Yacht Club, the event invites visitors to explore participating businesses, many of which will offer beverages, shopping specials—or both. A treasure map will guide attendees to each stop.

“All ages welcome! FREE to participate!” organizers announced in the event promotion.

Participating businesses include Marina Mercantile, Second Love Coffee Roasters, Jamars Sports Bar & Grill, Iris & Peony, Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant, Stick Lounge, and more.

The event aims to highlight local businesses and encourage community engagement in the heart of downtown Des Moines.

More information will be shared in the days leading up to the event.