Two of Seattle’s most iconic athletes – former SuperSonics Lenny Wilkens and Gary Payton – will share stories of leadership, legacy, and life beyond basketball in Episode 8 of Conversations with KD Hall, airing this Sunday, April 20 at 10 a.m. on KING 5.

The Emmy-nominated series, hosted by Seattle media personality and filmmaker KD Hall, highlights influential figures who have shaped culture, sports, and community.

“Discover the personal journeys of these NBA Hall of Famers who have not only made sports history but have also significantly impacted the city of Seattle,” the program announcement states.

This marks the eighth episode in a nine-part season. The finale, airing Sunday, April 27 at 9 a.m., will feature UFC/MMA fighter Terrance McKinney.

Previous episodes and more information are available at the link below:

