In 2019, Natalie Ceis, a longtime fitness fan, athlete and coach, decided to quit her job and do personal training full-time. Then COVID-19 hit, shuttering gyms everywhere.

But for Ceis, the pandemic proved to be a new beginning. She would host workout sessions in parks, over Zoom and in people’s homes.

“People were desperate for connection,” Ceis said.

By late 2021, she’d built up enough clients to open bodySTRONG fitness studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront in Burien.

The timing was perfect. COVID restrictions were loosening, rents were affordable and people were getting back out.

“We just grew and grew,” Ceis said.

In 2022, bodySTRONG got another boost through Comcast RISE, a program that gives small business owners access to digital tools and funding. For Ceis, that included three iPads, two laptops, a desktop computer, free business internet and a free phone line.

“It helped a lot,” Ceis said.

Launched in 2020, Comcast RISE is back to award 100 small businesses in King County with more than $3 million in monetary, marketing and technology grants. The packages include a technology makeover, creative production, a media schedule, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant and consultation services.

“We love our vibrant small business community in Seattle, and we strongly encourage small business owners to apply to Comcast RISE,” said Rodrigo Lopez, Region Senior Vice President for Comcast in the Pacific Northwest.

From May 1-31, eligible small businesses can apply at www.ComcastRISE.com . Winners will be notified in August.

As for Ceis, she’s continued to grow bodySTRONG and add even more fitness offerings. The business moved into a 4,000-square-foot space in Burien last year.

