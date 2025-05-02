​Young athletes looking to sharpen their skills and have some fun this summer are invited to join Kennedy Catholic High School’s 2024 Summer Sports Camps, returning this June and July with multiple offerings for boys and girls in grades 4–8.

Led by Kennedy Catholic’s experienced coaches and student-athletes, each camp is designed to foster confidence, sportsmanship, and skill development in a positive and energetic environment.

“We don’t just teach the skills to win the game – we teach the skills to win at life,” a Kennedy Catholic Athletics spokesperson said. “These camps provide an immersive, high-energy experience where young athletes can develop their abilities, build confidence, and make lasting friendships.”

Campers will receive hands-on instruction in their chosen sport and enjoy time on the school’s state-of-the-art facilities.

2025 Summer Camp Schedule

CAMPDATES
Volleyball Camp (5th–6th Grade)June 2 – June 5
Volleyball Camp (7th–8th Grade)June 9 – June 12
Cheer & Dance CampJune 16 – June 19
Boys Basketball CampJune 23 – June 26
Football CampJune 23 – June 26
Girls Basketball CampJuly 7 – July 10
Intro to Sports Performance CampJuly 7 – July 10
Baseball CampJuly 14 – July 17
Softball CampJuly 14 – July 17

Each camp is designed to offer hands-on instruction, fostering both technical skills and sportsmanship. Participants will have the opportunity to train with expert coaches and experience the Lancer spirit firsthand.

Sessions are open to all skill levels and are held on Kennedy Catholic’s campus in Burien. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged to secure a spot.

Don’t miss the chance to train like a Lancer this summer!

For more details or to sign up, visit Kennedy Catholic High School’s Athletics page at:

https://www.lancerathleticcamps.org

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at vtheresa@comcast.net.

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: We love receiving comments about our local news articles, and we want to hear what you respectfully have to say. Please use your real name, be nice, courteous, and stay on topic. No profanity, name-calling/personal attacks or uncivil behavior please.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *