​Young athletes looking to sharpen their skills and have some fun this summer are invited to join Kennedy Catholic High School’s 2024 Summer Sports Camps, returning this June and July with multiple offerings for boys and girls in grades 4–8.

Led by Kennedy Catholic’s experienced coaches and student-athletes, each camp is designed to foster confidence, sportsmanship, and skill development in a positive and energetic environment.

“We don’t just teach the skills to win the game – we teach the skills to win at life,” a Kennedy Catholic Athletics spokesperson said. “These camps provide an immersive, high-energy experience where young athletes can develop their abilities, build confidence, and make lasting friendships.”

Campers will receive hands-on instruction in their chosen sport and enjoy time on the school’s state-of-the-art facilities.

2025 Summer Camp Schedule

CAMP DATES Volleyball Camp (5th–6th Grade) June 2 – June 5 Volleyball Camp (7th–8th Grade) June 9 – June 12 Cheer & Dance Camp June 16 – June 19 Boys Basketball Camp June 23 – June 26 Football Camp June 23 – June 26 Girls Basketball Camp July 7 – July 10 Intro to Sports Performance Camp July 7 – July 10 Baseball Camp July 14 – July 17 Softball Camp July 14 – July 17

Each camp is designed to offer hands-on instruction, fostering both technical skills and sportsmanship. Participants will have the opportunity to train with expert coaches and experience the Lancer spirit firsthand.

Sessions are open to all skill levels and are held on Kennedy Catholic’s campus in Burien. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged to secure a spot.

Don’t miss the chance to train like a Lancer this summer!

For more details or to sign up, visit Kennedy Catholic High School’s Athletics page at:

