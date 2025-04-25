The Des Moines City Council convened on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Presiding Judge Honorable Lisa Leone presented on the Des Moines Municipal Court, highlighting significant increases in caseloads and challenges with securing interpreters.

Public Works Director Mike Slevin discussed departmental accomplishments from 2024 and outlined key goals for 2025.

Additionally, the council shared information about a free soil testing event for residents, and ways to stay informed about city happenings.

The meeting concluded with Mayor Traci Buxton’s announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in 2025.

Des Moines Municipal Court Update

To kick off the meeting, the council heard a State of the Court Address, given by presiding judge Honorable Lisa Leone. Information on the court’s staffing, current challenges, and case numbers for the past three years can be found at the link above.

The court has had to deal with a growing number of criminal cases, including domestic violence and DUI cases. Criminal filings are up 40% in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, there has been a significant increase in traffic camera violation hearings. The traffic cam hearings generally involve people who can’t afford to pay the fines.

Leone mentioned that procuring foreign language interpreters has become a real issue. The court is currently at their max caseload before facing due process violations for not providing interpretation and hearings in a timely fashion. Due to these growing issues, the court is likely to ask for increased staffing.

Public Works Status Update

Mike Slevin, Public Works Director for the last 9 months, presented the challenges, accomplishments, and goals of the Public Works Department. The link shows a breakdown of the department, a list of their 2024 accomplishments and their goals for 2025.

Public Works goals include traffic calming implementation, completing projects like 24th Avenue and Field House Park, and implementing a standardized training protocol to improve efficiency around new hires. Slevin said the department will be seeking out grants to help offset the costs of many of these projects.

Free Soil Testing Event

Councilmember JC Harris shared that Shark Gardens in Burien is hosting a free soil testing event on Saturda, April 26. Residents of Des Moines can have their soil samples tested for lead and arsenic. This is especially important for anyone with small children and anyone who gardens. Many areas in the South Puget Sound were contaminated by a smelter that was closed down decades ago, but the heavy metals remain. See the link for event details.

Stay Updated

Mayor Traci Buxton shared that the community has multiple ways to stay informed about current events. She said they can subscribe to the City Manager’s Weekly Report, as well as to the Mayor’s Minute.

Buxton Won’t Seek Reelection

Mayor Buxton also confirmed that she will not be seeking reelection to the council for the coming session. She said serving the city has been her favorite job of all time, and she hopes many people will decide to run for office for the next term. Buxton served in Position No. 5, as Mayor since 2024, and her term expires Dec. 31, 2025.