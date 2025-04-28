The Multi-Service Center (MSC) announced Monday it will relocate and consolidate its food bank operations starting July 7, 2025, citing ongoing funding shortfalls and a rise in community need.

MSC’s food bank, currently housed at its Federal Way offices, will move to the new Redondo Heights Food Bank Market, located about four miles north on Pacific Highway.

The transition comes as MSC faces significant financial pressures, including cuts in federal and state funding, declining food donations, and the lasting impacts of inflation.

“Providing nutritious food for our neighbors is a vital resource that MSC continues to prioritize as one of our core services in our community,” said Kirsten York, CEO of MSC. “While reducing food bank staffing by 50% at the same time we are experiencing an increase in food bank clients is difficult, we are committed to providing food for our community and will always find a way to do so.”

The organization has taken several steps over the past year to manage the budget deficit, including launching a #hungersquad monthly giving program, hosting a Restaurant Week fundraiser, implementing staff furlough days, and cutting expenses across departments. However, York noted that despite these efforts, “we still do not have the funding to operate the food bank in the same manner it has operated over the last several years.”

The new Redondo Heights facility, which was designed specifically with food distribution in mind, will offer clients expanded services, including weekly appointments to eliminate long lines and provide more choice and dignity in food selection. The location is accessible by bus and has adjacent parking. MSC will continue its home delivery and mobile food bank services at senior living communities during the transition.

MSC anticipates a brief closure of up to two weeks at the end of June to complete the move and will release more details to clients, volunteers and community members soon.

“As MSC moves through these tough times, we continue to be committed to positive change,” York said. “Working together, we will build thriving communities rooted in equity and justice where we all experience joy and belonging.”

MSC has served South King County communities for more than 50 years, offering programs focused on basic needs, housing, education, and employment.

To learn more, including how you can help, visit https://mschelps.org.

The Redondo Heights Food Bank Market is located at 27606 Pacific Highway South: