The Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park this week presented Highline Music4Life with a donation of more than $14,000 to provide musical instruments for students in need, honoring the memory of beloved club member and past president Craig Chastain.

The gift celebrates Chastain’s legacy as a Rotarian who “truly lived the #RotaryFourWayTest” and who was also considered an “amazing human being.”

Chastain, remembered for his humility about both his music career and his work promoting world-renowned rock bands, was also celebrated for his deep commitment to service and community.

“We are grateful that Craig’s wife Kathy joined us to present the check,” the club said in a statement.

The funds will help Highline Music4Life continue its mission of expanding access to music education for students across the Highline area, providing instruments for children who would otherwise go without.

For more info on the local Rotary – which meets every Wednesday at Noon at Marina Mercantile – click here.