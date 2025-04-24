The Des Moines Legacy Foundation invites all to celebrate local creativity and community spirit during its annual – and FREE – International Sculpture Day event, coming this Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Inkfish Studios (map below).

Running from 1 – 4 p.m., the event will feature family fun, including:

Kids’ Sculpture Projects

Glass Sculpture Making

Artist Demonstrations

Plus a Des Moines Sculpture Walk

The projects include creating a glass sculpture in the Inkfish glass studio, conducted by the world-famous glass artist George C. Scott and his assistants. He works with small groups and the projects are suitable for children if accompanied by an adult. There are sculpture projects outside where kids are instructed in creating art with wood, paper, wire, and beads.

There will also be an exhibition of sculptural work in the Inkfish Gallery, along with displays of various types of sculptures outside.

This year the guest artists is Tom Valdez, a local who works in metal and is well known for his mobiles.

In 2023 Legacy Foundation received a two year sustaining grant from 4Culture of King County. This grant paid for the guest artists for two years and the creation and installation of a sculpture by local artist Pat McVay. Because of the excellent work the last two years, Fred Andrews and George were recently able to get sustaining grants for three years. These grants were awarded to Legacy Foundation and Inkfish Foundation through 4Culture’s Doors Open Program and will advance the creation and understanding of art and its contribution to our community.

This year’s event – which is free to the public – will be held at George’s Inkfish Studio at 22220 7th Ave South in downtown Des Moines.

For more information, visit Des Moines Legacy’s website.