Public Health – Seattle & King County confirmed the fifth measles case of the year in Washington state on Monday, identifying a King County infant who may have exposed others at Sea-Tac Airport and Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The child, who had not yet been vaccinated, was likely exposed to measles during recent international travel.

Officials said the case is not linked to previous local infections. Of the five confirmed cases statewide in 2025, three have involved infants.

“Measles outbreaks are happening in every part of the world,” said Dr. Elysia Gonzales, medical epidemiologist for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “If you are planning international travel, it’s important to speak with your healthcare provider about what vaccines may be needed.”

The infant visited several high-traffic areas while infectious, including the S Concourse of Sea-Tac Airport on April 15 and multiple locations within Seattle Children’s Hospital on April 17 and 18. Health officials said the measles virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Measles Exposure Locations & Times

DATE TIME LOCATION 4/15/25 4:50 – 7:45 p.m. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport: S Concourse international arrival (Gate S10), International Arrivals Facility, Gina Marie Hall (main terminal south end) 4/17/25 (AM) 8:45 – 11 a.m. Seattle Children’s Emergency Dept.

4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle 98105

Emergency Dept lobby 4/17/25 (PM) 5:30 – 7:45 p.m. Seattle Children’s

4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle 98105

Forest B level 1 lobby, Forest Pharmacy 4/18/25 11:50 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Seattle Children’s

4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle 98105

Ocean 6, 7, 8 lobbies

Ocean 7 Starbucks

Ocean 8 hallway to Urgent Care

Ocean 8 Urgent Care lobby 4/20/25 12:05 – 2:25 p.m. Seattle Children’s

4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle 98105

Ocean 6, 7, 8 lobbies

Ocean 8 hallway to Urgent Care



Ocean 8 Urgent Care lobby

Most people in the region are protected through vaccination, but those who were at the locations listed during the times provided should check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms such as fever or rash. Those without immunity may develop symptoms between April 22 and May 11.

Measles is highly contagious, and severe complications can occur, particularly in infants, young children, and people with compromised immune systems. Two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine offer about 97% lifetime protection.

More information, including vaccination resources, is available at kingcounty.gov/measles.