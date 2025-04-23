BAT Theatre’s ‘The Sandwich Ministry‘ follows three women – Joyce (Brynne Garman), Hannah (Shawna Petty), and Claudia (Devin Rodger) – who have come together in the fellowship hall of a Presbyterian Church to make sandwiches for those who have been affected by a once-in-a-century storm that upended their community the night before.

In the first few lines of dialogue, the audience comes to understand that there is some tension between Hannah, the youngest of the three women, and Claudia, the pastor’s wife. This puts Joyce in the middle of a silent rift that she attempts to assuage ineffectively as the other two women passive aggressively go about their tasks.

As the three dutifully make sandwiches, their conversations reveal the truth of their humanity, through disappointment, longing, and the reality behind niceties and traditions.

Petty’s Hannah captured the restlessness of youth and its inability to accept easy answers or forgive what it perceives as hypocrisy. Though the character’s petulance was played a tad one-note at times, Petty showed real emotion in the latter half of the play, revealing Hannah’s inner longing for connection bubbling just under the surface.

Devin Rodger’s bustling pastor’s wife was the picture-perfect snapshot of the dutiful spouse and community servant. As the show goes on, we see Rodger plunge deeper to reveal depths of struggle previously kept from her congregation.

Garman’s Joyce was the standout performance of the three, delivering every line with ease and authenticity. The audience believes she is the older church lady who lives alone at the top of the hill and yearns for her congregation to be a true and reliable community, even if she sometimes must convince herself that they are everything she needs.

The set was extremely well-designed by Eric Dickman, transforming the small but mighty stage of Kenndy Catholic High School’s Theater into the very picture of a church fellowship hall, complete with a kitchen that “smells like church,” much to the character Hannah’s distaste.

The message of ‘The Sandwich Ministry‘ is extremely apt for our times, when so many struggle to feel accepted, supported and safe. The show explores how traditions and institutions may have failed us, but in the end, it’s us as individuals who have the power to make a choice, show up, and lead our lives with love.

The show is directed by Maggie Larrick.

The Sandwich Ministry runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., and continues through Sunday, May 11, 2025.

All sandwiches made during the run of the show will be donated to Transform Burien, a local outreach ministry.

