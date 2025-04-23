Local storytelling event “7 Stories” returns this Friday night, April 25, 2025, starting at 7 p.m. to the Highline Heritage Museum, focused on the themes “Animal Tales” and “Hidden Truths.”

Each 7 STORIES night has a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are spellbinding and raw. They are not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met. These stories are told from the heart.

Come hear seven true heartfelt stories from your neighbors at this interesting, fun event.

Admission is FREE, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Organizers suggest attendees also visit one of Burien’s great restaurants or bars in the neighborhood before or after the show.

Storytellers Needed

“WE NEED YOU! Please consider sharing your true story…In the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like” – sign up at the link below:

Or email 7stories@burienculturehub.org.

Join the 7 Stories group: https://www.meetup.com/7-stories/

Rules & Guidelines for storytelling:

Stories must be true.

Stories must take 7 minutes or less to tell.

Stories must be TOLD, not READ.

If you want help with your story, just email 7stories@burienculturehub.org.

NOTE : If you can’t make it to this event in person, be sure to “Like” us on Facebook here to get a notification, as The B-Town Blog hopes to be streaming it live starting at 7 p.m.

Remaining 2025 Season

All 7 Stories events are held at the Highline Heritage Museum on the fourth Friday night of each month; upcoming events/themes include:

May 23, 2025: First Time

First Time June 27, 2025: Rude Awakenings

Rude Awakenings July 25, 2025: Letting Go

Letting Go Aug. 22, 2025: Awkward

Awkward Sept. 26, 2025: Way Too Close

Way Too Close Oct. 24, 2025: The One That Got Away

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street in Burien: