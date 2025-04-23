King County voters are approving Proposition No. 1, with unofficial election results released Tuesday night, April 22, 2025 showing strong support for the measure.

According to the first round of results from King County Elections, Proposition No. 1 is being approved by 59.72% of voters, with 151,495 votes in favor and 102,189 against.

The proposition requires a simple majority to pass.

Proposition No. 1 authorizes a seven-year property tax levy beginning in 2026 to support continued operation and technological upgrades to the countywide forensic fingerprint and palmprint identification system.

More than 254,000 ballots have been counted so far countywide, and voter turnout so far is at 17.81% of registered voters.

These results remain unofficial until certified by King County Elections on May 5.

King County

Ballots Counted: 254,172

Registered Voters: 1,427,439 • 17.81%

Proposition No. 1:

Approved: 151,495 • 59.72%

Rejected: 102,189 • 40.28%