REMINDER : Des Moines’ SR3 (Sealife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research) will open its doors to the public for a special Open House this Saturday, April 26, 2025, offering guided tours and educational activities about marine mammal rehabilitation.

The free, family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SR3 Marine Wildlife Rescue Center in Des Moines (map below).

Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at the facility, including the surgical suite and fish kitchen, and have opportunities to speak with staff and volunteers about the organization’s work to rescue and rehabilitate marine wildlife.

“This is a unique chance for the public to learn how we care for injured and sick marine mammals—and to explore spaces rarely open to the public,” organizers said.

While animal viewing is not part of the tour, the event will include youth activities and a chance to purchase adoption kits, merchandise, and more.

Parking in the lot nearest to SR3 is card-only and costs $2.50 for the first hour and $1.50 for each additional hour. Attendees will receive a 50% off voucher. Limited free street parking is available along 6th and 7th Avenue.

Pets are not allowed at the event.

More information is available at www.sealifer3.org.