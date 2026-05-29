Members of the Des Moines Police Department joined law enforcement agencies and community supporters from across the region on Friday, May 29, to participate in the 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run benefiting Special Olympics Washington.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, the city’s delegation included Police Chief Ted Boe, Des Moines police personnel, officers from the Normandy Park Police Department and SCORE Jail, Des Moines City Attorney Tim George and his daughter Emmy, and Kelsey Cole of the city’s Community Enrichment Services team.

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run raises awareness and funds for Special Olympics Washington, supporting year round training, competitions and opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the state.

The Des Moines Police Department said participants came together to support Special Olympics athletes and help promote inclusion through the event.

The department also thanked community members who participated in the run, cheered on runners and supported Special Olympics Washington.

“We’re proud of our team for representing Des Moines so well,” the department said in a statement.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is one of the largest public awareness and fundraising efforts for Special Olympics programs, bringing together law enforcement personnel and community supporters in cities and communities across Washington each year.

Photos courtesy Des Moines Police Department.

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