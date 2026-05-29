Shred Day is this Saturday, May 30!

NOW is the time to go through those old file cabinets, shoe boxes, and piles on your table to see what you can get rid of! Think about all the unnecessary documents, receipts, and papers that are just taking up space and collecting dust. Take this opportunity to declutter your workspace and get organized! Plus, it’s a great way to protect your identity by securely shredding sensitive documents. So, get started today and make the most of Shred Day!

Community members will have a chance to securely dispose of sensitive documents and old electronics for no charge during the 8th Annual Shred Day and E-Cycle Event, hosted by Sunrise Financial Services this Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 431 SW Ambaum Blvd. in Burien (map below).

The free event offers on-site shredding with no limit on paper materials, including old bills, medical forms, personal files, and even CDs, floppy disks, and sticky notes.

It will also include e-cycling services for approved electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, printers, monitors, and phones.

The E-Cycle portion of the event — now in its fourth year — will accept a range of devices, including modems, routers, game consoles, cameras, and more.

Televisions, plastic materials, batteries, and binder clips will not be accepted.

Organizers note that e-cycle services may be limited to ensure that as many attendees as possible can participate.

In addition to shredding and recycling, the event will also collect donations of unopened, non-perishable food items to support the local food bank.

For more information, residents can contact office@sunrisefinancial.net or call (206) 420-8520.

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