Des Moines’ Mt. Rainier High School is now hiring for Coaches.
Open positions include:
- C-TEAM BOYS BASEBALL COACH
- ASSISTANT TRACK HURDLES COACH
- ASSISTANT TRACK HIGH JUMP COACH
- BOYS/GIRLS TRACK & FIELD HIGH JUMP COACH 2024
- ASSISTANT TRACK STRENGTH/CONDITIONING & FLEXIBILITY COACH
- BOYS/GIRLS TRACK & FIELD STRENGTH/CONDITIONING/FLEXIBILITY COACH 2024
- BASEBALL & SOFTBALL GAME ANNOUNCERS
For more information, click below:
https://jobs.highlineschools.org/
