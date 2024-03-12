King County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to Sound Transit responded to a report of a fight on a light rail train arriving at the Sea-Tac Airport Station at approximately 10:20 p.m. Monday night, Mar. 11, 2024.

Police said that two men were involved in the altercation, and one – a man in his mid-30s to early 40s – sustained serious injuries from a sharp object. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

A male suspect in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and booked into jail on assault charges. The cause of the fight remains under investigation.

This is a developing story – no further information has been released at this time.