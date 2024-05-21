The SeaTac-Tukwila Rotary Club, in partnership with the Seattle Southside Chamber’s Success Foundation, is seeking business sponsors to support its longstanding scholarship program for graduating high school seniors.

For more than 25 years, the club has awarded over $25,000 in scholarships to students at Tyee, Foster, Seattle Christian, Raisbeck Aviation, and Puget Sound Skills Center in SeaTac and Tukwila. Scholarships are chosen by a committee comprised of Rotary members, retired educators, school counselors, and administrators.

Organizers said that at least two students from each school will receive vital financial support for their higher education pursuits. The selection process, overseen by club members, many of whom are retired educators from the local school districts, in collaboration with school counselors and administrators, has been both fulfilling and inspiring.

“We have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the remarkable accomplishments and aspirations of our applicants, as well as their heartfelt gratitude for the assistance we provide,” said Samantha Le, Executive Director of the Success Foundation.

Now, organizers want to expand and enhance their support for students in SeaTac and Tukwila, and they firmly believe that with the assistance of local businesses, they can double the impact they have on these deserving individuals.

“Your contributions will enable us to reach more students in need and empower them to pursue their dreams of higher education.”

Contributions Are Tax Deductible

Businesses can contribute $600 or $1,100, with both options tax-deductible. Sponsors will be invited to awards ceremonies, and contributions of $1,100 or more will be recognized by naming a scholarship after the donor.

“I assure you that meeting our scholarship recipients will leave you deeply impressed and reaffirm the significance of your support,” Le added. “We firmly believe that by investing in these deserving graduating seniors, we are not just facilitating their access to higher education but also nurturing the future success of our community.”

“We sincerely hope that your business will join us in this crucial endeavor. Your commitment will make a tangible difference in the lives of these students as they embark on their journey toward academic and professional success.”

Please note that you have until the end of June to submit your pledge. All pledges should be directed to the club’s treasurer, Paul Coblentz at pgcoblentz@comcast.net.

“Thank you for considering our request. Should you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.”

