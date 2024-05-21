Bryan Shickley, coming off the film festival success of his animated TV pilot “Fred Crisman Vol. 1: Cave of the Space Nazis!” is creating a series of promotional videos to support upcoming Men in Black Birthday Bash Festival (“MIBBB Fest”).

Many of our Readers may recall Shickley from his art, animations and all of the other great work he created for The B-Town Blog back when the former Big Picture High School student interned for us – starting when he was just 14-years-old – before running off to Evergreen College to get his B.A. in Art.

He has since evolved into a very talented animator and storyteller.

“I’m excited to collaborate creatively with MIBBB Fest on this campaign,” said Shickley. “I was able to create these ad spots from some of my new animations, for upcoming episodes of the Fred Crisman series, and given the overlap of humor and shared history, and it just made sense.”

Steve Edmiston, a MIBBB Fest co-founder, said:

“Our festival is about hyperlocal history that has a growing footprint in the UFO world, particularly with the creation of the iconic Men in Black. Our tagline is ‘You’ll See Things,’ and we feed off quirky ideas and stories. We saw Bryan’s animations and thought – that chaos is pretty much how we plan. The spot really nails our process.”

See Shickley’s first ad – again featuring voice work from Northwest comedy icon Pat Cashman (whose credits include “Almost Live!” and “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” where he worked with BTB Founder Scott Schaefer, “Fred Crisman Vol 1: Cave of the Space Nazis”, “Live + Local” and many others) as Fred Crisman – can be seen below:

About MIBBB Fest

Celebrating the Northwest’s unique place in 1947 UFO history, with the tagline, “You’ll See Things,” MIBBB Fest is anchored by “The Men in Black Birthday Bash,” an all-cosplay party for all humanity on the shore of Puget Sound at Quarterdeck; a film and dance party featuring Boots! at Harper Studios; MIBBB Games at Waterland Arcade; a VIP party at Marina Mercantile; and NW UFO history speakers and walking tours.

For more information:

Tickets: Eventbrite

Visit the MIBBB fest website

Follow MIBBB on Facebook and Instagram

About Fred Crisman: Cave of the Space Nazis!

Bryan Shickley’s pilot, Fred Crisman: Cave of the Space Nazis! film is an animated, science-fiction and comedy odyssey, inspired by the true and epic stories of iconic Tacoma resident Fred Lee Crisman. In the course of seeking to protect our freedoms, Fred Crisman became a frequent flyer in the science fiction pulp magazine industry during the 1940s and 1950s. He claimed involvement in UFO sightings (including The Maury Island Incident), alien encounters and combat during WW II, and conspiracy theories reaching across decades, to and beyond the grassy knoll. Fred Crisman: Cave of the Space Nazis! features the incredible voice talent of Northwest legend Pat Cashman (Almost Live!) in the title role. Local filmmakers Scott Schaefer and Steve Edmiston, collaborators on The Maury Island Incident, serve on the project as producers. The film has played festivals around the United States and won numerous awards.

Here’s a trailer to Shickley’s film:

For more info on Bryan Shickley: