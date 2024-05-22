The Kent International Festival – coming to the accesso ShoWare Center from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024 – is a celebration of the cultural diversity represented in the greater Kent community.

“We believe that, through coming together and celebrating our various heritages with respect and understanding, we build a stronger and wider sense of community that is inclusive for all,” organizers said.

This festival is FREE to attend!

“Come join us for entertainment, lots of vendor booths and our International Taste of Kent Food Court outside. We will have food trucks and some local pop-up food booths with food from cultures around the world.”

Inside ShoWare there will be Passport booths representing countries or cultures who will share some of their heritage with attendees.

Organizers also have an exciting art activities area where you can make a button, a book mark or help paint a mural.

Come hear refugee stories that will be published in the We Are America book project.

Visit the art exhibit and enjoy more entertainment on the indoor stage.

“We hope you will join us to Learn From Each Other and experience the beautiful diversity of Kent!”

