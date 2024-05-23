Ten local students received scholarship awards at a Des Moines Dollars for Scholars awards ceremony held on May 8, 2024.

The event was hosted by the Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates and was attended by local dignitaries, donors and family members of the recipients.

Congrats to all the recipients!

Willow Durant received the Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates Bob Weber Memorial Scholarship

Benjamin Gorney received the Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates Davie Frederickson Memorial Scholarship

Randi Ortega received the Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates Patti Linscott Scholarship

Athanasios Trochalakis received the Des Moines/Normandy Park Rotary Scholarship

Ada Safi received the Des Moines/Normandy Park Rotary Scholarship and the Recology of King County Scholarship

Briannah Andersen received the Clark and Marilyn Snure Scholarship

Eric Arreola received the Ronald Millheisler Scholarship

Hasset Worku received the Southwest Seattle BPW Scholarship

Danna Olvera received the Geraldine Sorensen Scholarship

Lauren Weir received the B.J. and Anna Bjorneby Scholarship

About Des Moines Dollars for Scholars

“Des Moines Dollars for Scholars® is a locally operated and supported, nonprofit, tax-exempt scholarship foundation. Operated by an all-volunteer Board of Directors, the purpose of Dollars for Scholars is to expand access to educational opportunities by involving and assisting our community in the support of students and in the encouragement of educational achievement.

“Since our chapter formed in 2001, Des Moines Dollars for Scholars has awarded more than 150 scholarships to local students. Our parent organization, Scholarship America, has awarded scholarships to more than 2 million students since it was founded 50 years ago!”

