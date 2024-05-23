Enjoy ‘Live and Local’ music at the Quarterdeck, proudly sponsored by Des Moines Legacy Foundation, starting with Grace Honeywell on Monday afternoon, May 27, 2024 (Memorial Day).

This FREE concert series – curated by Brian Snure – supports local musicians, and provides great shows outside near the Des Moines Marina.

Here’s the lineup:

Monday, May 27: Grace Honeywell, 2-4 p.m. – Fiddle-toting, guitar-wielding troubadour fills your cup with threads of Americana, Bluegrass and Folk sounds.

– Fiddle-toting, guitar-wielding troubadour fills your cup with threads of Americana, Bluegrass and Folk sounds. Saturday, June 15: CloutierFest II, 3-8:30 p.m. – Featuring The True Romans, Eric Rice & Left Hand Smoke.

– Featuring The True Romans, Eric Rice & Left Hand Smoke. Friday, July 19: Michael Powers, 6-8 p.m. – Seattle jazz guitarist with Blues at the core of his inspiration and expression.

– Seattle jazz guitarist with Blues at the core of his inspiration and expression. Friday, July 26: Carrie Clark and the Lonesome Lovers, 6-8 p.m. – Delightful Seattle songwriter draws from the broad palettes of Americana, folk and rock to craft this band’s distinct flavor.

Proudly sponsored by Des Moines Legacy Foundation, creating a legacy of enrichment through arts and recreation in Des Moines since 1999.