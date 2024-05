A ‘Curbside Chat’ with the Des Moines Police Department will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 8 a.m. – Noon at Redondo Square.

Did you know that there is a police sub-station in the Redondo Square? Take a minute to stop by and meet the men & women who are staffing the station, let us know your concerns or just stop by for a free cup of coffee.

“We would love to get to know our neighbors.”

Redondo Square is located at 27013 Pacific Highway: