What’s Up Des Moines?

The Waterfront Farmers Market of course!

Whether you are a business or simply a community member, What’s Up Des Moines is committed to keeping you in the loop and up to date on all the ways Des Moines is working toward creating a thriving community with community leaders and business leaders working in partnership.

Here’s a look at one of Des Moines’ most popular attractions, coming in June and ways that you or your business can benefit:

Waterfront Farmers Market Returns June 5!

We are ramping up for the 15th year of the Des Moines Waterfront Farmer’s Market!

Market Manager Susie Novak has planned a giveaway of 1,000 “Swag Bags” (one per family) on opening day, Saturday June 5, 2021. All Des Moines businesses will have the opportunity to provide any promotional items, business coupons or trinket they’d like to be included in the bags.

The Market averages a turnout of 1,200 people per weekend, who come to enjoy fresh produce, live music and food trucks. There are many ways to get involved and share in the success; the Des Moines Farmer’s market takes up to 20 volunteers per week! For more information, or to add some swag to the bags, please contact [email protected]. Come celebrate, not only opening day, but every Saturday from June thru September!

