From our friends at WABI Burien:

All are invited to join a special annual free Father’s Day walk in Des Moines this Sunday, June 20, 2021.

As is tradition, walkers will be walking the loop trail at Saltwater State Park.

On Sunday, June 20 meet at 11 a.m. in the lower parking lot near the bathrooms. You will need either an annual Discover Pass or buy a daily pass at the gate. The address is 25205 8th Place South in Des Moines (map below).

The loop trail is about 1.7 miles and should take about 40 minutes. It is an up and down dirt trail thru the woods. Then we will head to the beach to explore at your leisure. Low tide is 8:15 am and high tide is 2:38 pm so the tide will be coming in by the time we get to the beach, but should still be plenty to explore.

Invite your dad or your kids, bring your dog, or come by yourself. Please wear a mask initially until we find out if everyone has been vaccinated.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation.

For more info, call Gary at 206-390-3184.