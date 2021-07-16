Long a supporter and advocate for the arts, the Des Moines Legacy Foundation this week announced the establishment of an arts scholarship for Des Moines students at Highline College.

To encourage more Des Moines students to pursue careers in the fine arts, Legacy has contributed $5,000 to a scholarship fund at Highline College.

“In addition to our primary mission of aiding disadvantaged youth and seniors, Legacy has worked to promote cultural events and projects throughout the city,” organizers said.

The arts often have a positive impact on the cultural and economic climate of a city.

Over the years, the Des Moines Legacy Foundatior has purchased or facilitated the donation of much of the public artwork throughout the City.

Legacy has also boosted the quality of performances at the City’s free Summer Concert Series at Beach Park.

“The Des Moines Legacy Foundation has been proud to contribute more than $65,000 towards making Des Moines a destination City for the arts,” said Legacy President Gene Achziger. “We hope these scholarships will encourage more students to pursue culturally significant careers.”

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, Legacy hopes for the return of its annual Arts Gala on Poverty Bay – stay tuned!

Students interested in applying for a Des Moines Legacy Foundation Scholarship should contract the Highline College Foundation for further details.

And any community members who wish to support the scholarship fund can also donate directly by contacting the Highline College Foundation: https://foundation.highline.edu.

More info on the Legacy Foundation is here: http://www.desmoineslegacy.org.