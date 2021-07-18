In the heat of July, enjoy a shady walk through the woods on the Des Moines Creek trail with the WABI Weekday Walkers on Wednesday, July 21, starting at 9 a.m.

We’ll meet at the park entrance and first do a little exploring in the Des Moines Beach Park — we’ll locate the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City (yes, really). Then we will start on the trail. You can tackle the whole 4-miles round trip or turn around at any point.

Date: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Time: Meet 5-10 minutes early to leave promptly on walk at 9:00 am.

Meeting Place: Meet at the entrance to Des Moines Beach Park. (not at the trailhead) Parking is available in the Marina and Park (if not gated).

Fun facts: The trail starts in the City of Des Moines and ends in City of SeaTac. The Des Moines Beach Park is the site of a National Historic landmark, recognized for its rustic buildings and history as Covenant Beach Bible Camp.

