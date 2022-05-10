The City of Des Moines this week announced a new Small Business Assistance Program, intended to help small, local businesses to recover from the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.

This new grant program has been made possible with funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“We understand that the effects on your business were significant and that many of you have worked hard to ensure your business is able to thrive in our new ‘normal,'” the city said. “The City Council has allocated significant grant support for its resident small businesses.”

DEADLINE TO APPLY IS JULY 1

The program started accepting applications May 3, 2022, and will continue to accept them through July 1, 2022. After the application window, the total grant amount available will be evenly disbursed amongst the approved applicants to the program.

Here’s more info from the city:

It is our sincere hope that these funds are meaningful to the success of your business. We value your contribution to the economic landscape of the City of Des Moines.

To ensure we are most effective with our funding, we’ve partnered with Evergreen Business Capital to facilitate the application, review, and disbursement process. As a result, the City expects to provide around $450,000 in grant funding, directly to small businesses.

More information about the program can be found at DesMoinesGrantRelief.com.

Eligibility

Your business may be eligible if you meet all the following conditions:

1. Active business license with the City of Des Moines.

2. Brick & mortar location within the City of Des Moines.

3. Self-certify that the funding provided will go towards the costs attributed by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. The following businesses are not eligible:

Nonprofit organizations Corporate-owned franchises Branch banks Pay day loan stores Pawn shops Astrology, palm reading Adult bookstores, strip clubs Track waging facilities Cannabis businesses or firms engaged in activities that are prohibited by federal law or applicable law in the jurisdiction where the business is located Any business in bankruptcy or receivership



HOW TO APPLY

Apply online at DesMoinesGrantRelief.com. Questions about the program or assistance with your application can be directed to Theresa Smith at [email protected].