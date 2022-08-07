Natalie & Lilah Nutting – daughters of Des Moines City Councilmember Jeremy Nutting – have been holding Lemonade Stand fundraisers since 2014, and this year’s will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 3 – 6 p.m.
To date, they have raised $10,800 for local charities and are asking for your support!
This year they are raising funds for the Des Moines Police Foundation’s “Shop with a Cop” event. The Shop with a Cop Event is an opportunity for children in need to receive funds to shop for their families for the holidays with an officer, creating a positive interaction between underprivileged children and their families with law enforcement.
“Your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps.”
If you are unable to attend, please consider donating online at:
https://www.facebook.com/donate/780908222944270/
WHEN: Tuesday. Aug. 16, 2022: 3–6 p.m.
WHERE: The event will be held at the Nutting Residence at 20819 4th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below):
Recent Comments