Natalie & Lilah Nutting – daughters of Des Moines City Councilmember Jeremy Nutting – have been holding Lemonade Stand fundraisers since 2014, and this year’s will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 3 – 6 p.m.

To date, they have raised $10,800 for local charities and are asking for your support!

This year they are raising funds for the Des Moines Police Foundation’s “Shop with a Cop” event. The Shop with a Cop Event is an opportunity for children in need to receive funds to shop for their families for the holidays with an officer, creating a positive interaction between underprivileged children and their families with law enforcement.

“Your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps.”

If you are unable to attend, please consider donating online at: