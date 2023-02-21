Quiet Skies Puget Sound will be sponsoring two informal “meetups” in March and April at the Quarterdeck in Des Moines to talk about issues impacting our Sea-Tac Airport neighbor communities.

Each meetup will begin with a short talk, followed by community conversation.

These events are free, informal, and hopefully informative and fun!

WHEN: Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023, 6 p.m.

“THE DOCUMENT THE PORT OF SEATTLE DOES NOT WANT YOU TO SEE“

“Why I sued the Port of Seattle, why I lost, and how others can win.”

QSPS member Steve Edmiston will “tell all” about his Public Records Act lawsuit – what the Port has refused to disclose and why; mistakes made and lessons learned; and how the issue can still go forward.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 6 p.m.

“WHY ELECTIONS MATTER ON AIRPORT ISSUES“

Three Des Moines council seats are up for election in 2023. Four seats in Normandy Park. Four in Federal Way. How do – and how should – airport issues matter for city council elections?

:The meetups are informal. We are not reserving space, nor is the Quarterdeck a sponsor (but we do like supporting local businesses!).