As of the King County Elections deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19, below are the candidates who have filed to run for seats on the Des Moines City Council in the 2023 election.

There are three open positions for the council this year, with a Primary Election set for Aug. 1, 2023.

The two top vote getters in each race will advance to the General Election on Nov. 7, 2023; however, due to having two (or fewer) candidates running for seats, all will advance and appear directly on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Candidates can withdraw from the race on Monday, May 22, 2023; if any do, we’ll update this post.

NOTE : Candidates are listed in the order that KC Elections has listed, and includes a link to the Elections website for each.

City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 2:

City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 4:

City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 6:

NOTE: Because there two (or fewer) candidates vying for seats, none will appear on the Primary ballot and instead all will advance directly to the Nov. 7, 2023 General Election ballot.

More info is available on the King County Elections website.

