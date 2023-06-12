On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the Des Moines Legacy Foundation hosted an unveiling of a fantastic new sculpture by Artist Pat McVay – “Raven Discovers Spaceship“at George C. Scott Studios in Des Moines.

McVay’s new sculpture depicts a story of the unusual life forms on Earth, as discovered by a mystical Raven and perhaps some aliens as well. He carved it into a single, very large piece of cedar wood recovered from an old log on the Olympic peninsular.

McVay is known for his other sculptures around town, including ‘Tail Slap’ which is at Des Moines City Hall, as well as the sea life bench titled ‘The Sting’ at the Des Moines Police Station.

“Raven Discovers Spaceship” is certainly worth a closer look, and is currently on display outside George C. Scott Studios in Des Moines (map below).

The commission of this new artwork was made possible by a grant from 4Culture.

VIDEO

Below is a video of some highlights from the unveiling as shot/edited by Scott Schaefer (total running time: 8-minutes, 24-seconds):

PHOTOS

And photos courtesy David Rosen (click arrows to view slideshow):

Photo courtesy Fred Andrews.

George C. Scott Studios is located at 22220 7th Ave South:



If you appreciate our independent local journalism, please…