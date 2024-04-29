Highline Public Schools this week released a virtual reality, drone-style video of what the new Pacific Middle School in Des Moines will look like once construction is completed.

“Fly around the exterior of the new Pacific Middle School design in a little over one minute!”

The new, modern Pacific Middle School is scheduled to open in the fall of 2027.

In the meantime, during the two years of construction, students will attend school at the renovated Olympic Interim Site in Des Moines, with bus transportation. This is the site that was used by Highline High School and Tyee High School during the construction of their new facilities.

This virtual reality rendering was created by Hutteball + Oremus Architecture:

More info on Pacific Middle School is here.