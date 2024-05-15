Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County.

My household is great at recycling. In fact, I think we may be a little too good at recycling, because it is not uncommon for us to have extras when it comes time for our recycling pickup day. What options do I have to get all my extra recycling picked up?

First and foremost, recycling extras are free of charge for Recology King County’s residential customers, and it’s very simple to get these collected! If you are noticing that you have a lot of excess material that cannot fit inside your cart, you can place next to your cart in a 2’x2’x2′ box and it will get collected. You can also bundle any extra cardboard that is flattened and wrapped in twine, not to exceed the 2’x2’x2′ limit.

Thank you for recycling, and keep up the great work!

