Tukwila police are searching for a man suspected of a sexually motivated assault that occurred Sunday, May 12, 2024 at a store on Strander Blvd.

Police said that at around 5 p.m., store employees observed the suspect fondling himself in public while watching two juvenile females who were shopping. The girls were reportedly unaware of the man’s presence until he approached them and deposited bodily fluids on one of them before fleeing the store on foot and later in a vehicle.

Police described the suspect as having a sunburn, as seen in the photo they provided below:

If you recognize this individual, please send Tukwila Police an email at [email protected] , a private message on social media or call the non-emergency line at (206) 241-2121.