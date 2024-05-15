SPONSORED :

A GIANT Rummage Sale & Spring Bazaar will be held at the Normandy Park Community Center (“The Cove”; map below) on Sunday, June 2, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is a great annual community event full of amazing finds and deals that always draws a big crowd!

Booths will be inside the building, and outside on the lawn.

And…an Ice Cream Express Truck will be there from Noon – 3 p.m.!

SHOPPERS : Bargains will abound at this all-out community sale. Treasures and trinkets, junk and jewels, you might just find anything here.

: Are your closets full? How about your garage? You can fill up the back of your truck or car, park at the Cove and sell/swap “collectibles” with your neighbors. Or, if you prefer you can reserve a table inside the Cove building. CRAFTERS: Do you have leftovers from your holiday bazaars? If so, then reserve your table inside the building.

COST: Outside or inside space will be $25 for fee-paid Lot A members, $30 for non-members.

RSVP: Limited space, reserve your spot now using this secure form, or call the Cove office at (206) 242-3778, or CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO.

The Normandy Park Community Center is located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive:

