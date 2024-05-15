Singer/songwriter David Harsh.

Memorial Day – the annual day to honor our fallen American soldiers – is almost here.

All are invited to join the Des Moines Memorial Drive Preservation Association on Monday, May 27, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Sunnydale Elementary School (map below) for a short ceremony on the front lawn.

Award-winning inspirational singer/songwriter David Harsh will be performing his original song honoring fallen American soldiers.

will be performing his original song honoring fallen American soldiers. Burien American Legion Post 134 will form the Honor Guard.

There will be time to share memories of those who have passed.

Then all are invited in to see exhibits, share some snacks, and visit with friends.

“We look forward to seeing you there.”

More info here:

Sunnydale Elementary School is located at 15631 8th Ave. S.:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s creation in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!