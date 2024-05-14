The City of Des Moines announced that it will resume its paid parking program on Monday, June 3, with a two-week grace period starting May 20, 2024, when parking will be free.

New gates have been installed, and everything is in place, according to the city.

“They will be a vast improvement from the previous equipment, as we’ll have local support for any issues/needs that arise,” Nicole Nordholm, Director of Communications told The Waterland Blog.

During the grace period, those entering the marina will need to take a ticket upon entry and use it to exit. This will allow the marina to collect vehicle information for future enforcement.

NOTE : With paid parking resuming, this means that parking lots will close at 10 p.m. Prior to this, gates were left up. Starting June 3, the gates will be down and you’ll have to take a ticket to enter, but be sure to exit before 10 p.m.

Renewing Frequent User Passes

Those interested in renewing their frequent user passes can do so for free before the paid parking program begins.

Requirements:

Your previously issued Frequent User Pass number (last 5 digits) Valid Driver’s License Proof of residency (if mailing address differs from the driver’s license. i.e. utility bill) Vehicle Registration (optional)*

Please note: Officials will not be able to renew if you no longer have your Frequent User Pass. You will need to purchase a new Frequent User Pass at the posted rate(s).

Proof of residency, driver’s license, and vehicle registration (optional for license plate access) will be required for renewal. Renewals can be done in person at the marina office or by emailing necessary documents to [email protected].

Purchasing Frequent User Passes

New frequent user passes can also be purchased at the marina office during business hours (weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed from 12 – 1 p.m.).

Requirements:

Valid Driver’s License Matching proof of residency (if different from driver’s license) Vehicle Registration (optional)*

Documents can be emailed to [email protected].

Residents of Des Moines will pay $40 for a yearly pass, while non-residents will pay $100. Proof of residency and driver’s license are required for purchase.

*this item is only necessary if you wish to include license plate reader gate access.

Annual Parking Access Fees

Available for Purchase at the Marina Office.

Des Moines Resident Frequent User Pass – $40 / calendar year.

​Residents will have access to the North, South, and Beach Park lots between 5am-10pm daily (access devices will NOT work after 10pm, no overnight parking permitted).

Valid proof of residency and matching drivers license required to purchase.

Limit: One pass per valid drivers license.

Optional: Vehicle Registration for license plate reader access. Registration must be registered to pass holder.

Non-residents will have access to the North, South, and Beach Park lots between 5am-10pm daily (access devices will NOT work after 10pm, no overnight parking permitted).

Valid drivers license required to purchase.

Limit: One pass per valid drivers license.

Optional: Vehicle Registration for license plate reader access. Registration must be registered to pass holder.

These passes have 24 hour access to the North lot only . Valid fishing license and drivers license all in the purchasers name required.​ (1) PASS PER VALID DRIVERS LICENSE.

FREQUENT USER CARD HOLDERS: If you plan on visiting Anthony’s after the parking lot closes at 10pm take a ticket. Your Frequent User card WILL NOT let you out after 10pm but Anthony’s will validate your ticket. ​

Disabled parking is free in the designated spaces available outside of the paid lot.

Daily Parking Rates

The daily parking rates will be:

$2.50 for the first 2 hours

$1.50 per hour after the first 2 hours

$10 for all day or over 6 hours

Cash will not be accepted for payment upon exiting the marina. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted.

NO CASH ACCEPTED TO EXIT – Credit/ Debit Cards Only.

For more information, contact the Des Moines Marina at 206-824-5700 or visit their website at https://www.desmoinesmarina.com/paidparking.html.

More info:

